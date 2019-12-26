Suryapet: Lorry driver dies of heart stroke while behind wheels

Munagala (Suryapet): A lorry driver died of heart attack on NH-65 at early hours of Thursday. According to Munagala police in Suryapet district, Mohan Rao (48) of Srikakulam district was working as driver of the goods lorry of Keshineni Travels.



As part of duty along with supporting driver, he was heading towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad and got heart stroke when the lorry reached Mukundapuram village of Munagala mandal in the district. The lorry he was driving rammed into a TRS leader Saidi Reddy's house located on road side of the village .

Locals who saw the accident immediately rushed to the spot and brought the lorry driver Mohan Rao outside the cabin and was awaken after giving first aid by the locals. But on the second heart stroke immediately within few seconds gap he died.

On complaint of the second driver of the lorry, Munagala SI Karingula Sathyanarayana filed a case and shifted the dead body to the Government Hospital in Kodad for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the boundary wall and bike parked inside the TRS leader Saidi Reddy's house were damaged as the lorry rammed into his house as the driver Mohan Rao had lost control over the vehicle due to the heart stroke.