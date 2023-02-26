Suryapet: Major mishap averted after 2 private buses catch fire

Suryapet: Fortunately, around 50 passengers of two private buses had a lucky escape after the buses caught fire and were gutted on the National Highway 65 at Gumpula of Chivvemla mandal in the early hours of Sunday.



A major mishap was averted as the fire spread just after the passengers got off the vehicles. The morning horror started unfolding when a technical snag cropped up in one of the buses. The bus driver immediately asked the passengers to get off the vehicle to take up repairs. Another bus of the same travel agency, which was following it, stopped behind it as the driver prepared to help repair the first bus.

However, the first bus suddenly caught fire, reportedly due to a spark from the battery when the driver was repairing it. The flames immediately spread to the second bus as well, with flames engulfing both buses in no time.

The two buses were going to Vijayawada from Hyderabad. On being alerted, fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Another bus was arranged for the 50 passengers to reach their destination.

More details are awaited.