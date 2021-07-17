Suryapet: MLA objects to Central control over irrigation projects

Suryapet: Thungathurthy MLA Dr Gadari Kishore Kumar came down heavily on the Central government over issuing Gazette on major and medium irrigation projects of Krishna and Godavari rivers unilaterally.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the MLA stated the Centre's interference over water disputes between the two Telugu speaking States was ridiculous. The Central government's unilateral decision without consulting the governments of the two States was surprising and undemocratic, he pointed out. Instead of addressing the issues of joint projects, the Centre's move of overtaking all projects under their control was highly objectionable, he added.

The Centre was trying to capture the States on the pretext of inter-State disputes, the MLA alleged. He stressed that the Central government's measures were completely against the interests of Telangana and condemned these measures. The Centre's move was to threaten the States by using non-existing powers, he stated. TRS people's representatives will start agitation on the Centre's Gazette as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Kishore Kumar added.