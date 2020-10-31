Suryapet : National Unity Day celebrated

Suryapet : District SP, R Bhaskaran said that the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated on October 31 every year as 'National Unity Day' across the country.

National Unity Day was observed at the district police office on Saturday and offered Guard of Honour to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's picture after garlanding it.

Speaking on this occasion, he said a pledge was administered with the staff where they said they would dedicate themselves to safeguarding the unity, integrity and security of the country.

Patel was not only a prominent freedom fighter but also the 'Iron man of India' who merged provinces into a country after independence.

Several memorial services have been organised in the district for the last 10 days in the memory of police martyrs as a part of the commemoration eve, he said.

SP later presented certificates of appreciation to those who took part in photography and short film competitions organised as a part of the police commemoration programme.

AO Geeta, Special Branch Inspector Rajesh, CCS Inspector Niranjan, DCRB Inspector Sudhakar, Administration RI Narsimha Rao, Welfare RI Govind Rao, MTO Srinivas, Section staff Srikanth, Mohin, RSI Santosh, SI Rama Rao and others were also present.

