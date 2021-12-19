Suryapet: Police busts adulterated rice bran racket

Suryapet: Suryapet district police on Saturday busted adulterated rice bran racket that is being used as feed for fish farming. On a tip off, Suryapet, Kodad and Chivemla police in joint operation with officials of fisheries department officials conducted simultaneous joint raids at

Sri Sai Traders at Amma Garden in Suryapet town, at Devarashetti Shankar's warehouse located at New Agricultural Market in Suryapet town, Rice bran godowns located at Huzur Nagar Road in Kodad town and also at Palakurti Someshwara Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy trader located at Bibi Gudem in Chivemla mandal in the district

During the raids, 66 quintals of adulterated Bran, 94 quintals of substandard Bran and 62 quintals of limestone powder were seized.

A case has been registered against two accused in Suryapet town police station, one in Kodad town PS and one in Chivemla PS under sections 420, 273, 328 IPC and Section 11 (C) of the Prevention of Animal cruelty Act.

Details of the three cases and crime history and earnings through back door methods of the accused were briefed by District SP Rajendra Prasad in a press conference held at Suryapet.