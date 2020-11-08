Suryapet: Sanction loans to dairy farmers by Nov 11, Collector tells bankers

Suryapet: District Collector TS Vinay Krishna Reddy on Saturday directed banks to sanction loans to the dairy farmers for purchase of cattle. Vinay Krishna Reddy along with Additional Collector Padmaja Rani participated in a Dairy Farmers Awareness Conference organised on the Mini Dairy Pilot Project Scheme.

Addressing on the occasion, he told the bank officials to expedite the clearance of loan applications made by the dairy farmers for purchase of cattle in various banks in the district as per the regulations.

About 589 eligible SCs applied for loans for cattle in various banks in the district. He advised societies working in the district, officials of the Department of Animal Husbandry to create awareness among the dairy farmers on the government schemes.

He instructed the bank officials to sanction the loans to dairy farmers by 11th of this month. The authorities concerned have been directed to make all arrangements for the grounding from the 15th of this month.He expressed his displeasure over the banks which did not sanction loan to a single dairy farmer so far.

The mandal teams were advised to be available to the dairy farmers and assist them during the purchase of cattle.

He said he would visit the banks which failed to grant loans on time and will do inspections.

The Collector said that there must be transparency in the procurement of cattle and added that purchases should be made as per the choice of the dairy farmers. Insurance should be provided to every cattle purchased and 3 months feed should be provided for the cattle, he added. He said funds would be provided if dairy farmers set up sheds for cattle.

The Collector said that seed would be provided to the cattle that were given by the government. He reviewed the loan applications mandal wise.

L.D.M Jagadish Chandra Bose explained that banks in the district got 589 applications from dairy farmers for the purchase of cattle.

About 125 documents were processed so far and another 25 documents are yet to be processed. As many as 439 documents would be processed by the 11th of this month.

In this meeting, JD Animal Husbandry Department Dr Venu Manohar, MPDOs , managers of various banks, society presidents, dairy farmers participated.