Suryapet: Stone laid for Swamy Narayan Gurukul

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy expressed his pleasure over the setting up of the prestigious Swamy Narayan Gurukul school near Suryapet.

Along with trust members and leaders, he took part in Bhoomi Puja of construction of the school complex on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, he hoped that the Gurukul would take a lead in the education sphere of the development of Suryapet.

The Minister lauded the Swami Narayana Trust for playing a significant role in building a better society by running Gurukul schools of international standards across the country and imparting character-based education to thousands of students. As such, the students will become good citizens of the society and would achieve their ambitions very easily.

The Minister thanked the Apurva Developers over their role in bringing Swami Narayan Gurukul to Suryapet He assured his cooperation to the trust of Swami Narayan Gurukul which is planning to start the school from next academic year.

