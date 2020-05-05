Suryapet: Take care till corona vaccine is developed says Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that people must take care till vaccine is developed and added that relaxation does not mean the end of coronavirus in the country.

On Monday, Jagadish Reddy along with Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao handed over 3,000 litres of sanitisers and masks to Suryapet District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, he the urged people to practice lockdown norms in daily life to protect themselves. He urged people to use sanitisers and masks mandatorily.

Charity builds confidence among the people during the crucial times and appreciated MP Nama Nageshwar Rao's gesture in providing sanitizers and masks to people of Suryapet district from his Nama Muthaiah Trust.