Suryapet: Untimely rains sour festivities

Suryapet: Several colonies were submerged and water entered houses in low-lying areas in Suryapet town following heavy rains that lashed the town for five hours from 3 pm to 8 pm on Saturday. Drizzling continued till Sunday morning. A rainfall of 22.5 cm was recorded in Suryapet.

People faced severe hardships as drains overflowed, inundating low-lying areas. Krishna Colony, Vinayak Nagar, VRDR Srinivas Colony, RK Gardens Colony, Sriram Nagar and Manasa Nagar in the town faced hardships as the water entered houses. Roads were under a sheet of water. RK Garden Colony was inundated due to breach of a nala at SV College as the Choudary water body overflowed. A nala overflowed the bridge in Jamigadda area.

Municipal workers under the supervision of Commissioner Ramanjula Reddy took up relief works and dug out a path to divert water from the RK Gardens Colony.

Erkaram of Suryapet mandal witnessed highest rainfall of 14.5 cm, while 22.5 cm rainfall was recorded in Suryapet town. Light to moderate rains were witnessed in 17 mandals in the district.

Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagdish Reddy who was infected with corona reviewed the situation with District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and the Commissioner Ramanjul Reddy over phone and asked them to utilise the services of officials from all departments to take part in the rescue operations in the low-lying areas that were submerged in rainwater.He appealed to the people of Suryapet to stay alert and asked TRS cadres to reach out to the affected people.

Heavy rainfall was also witnessed in Nakrekal constituency in Nalgonda district. A rainfall of 11.7 mm was recorded in Nakrekal, whereas 11.5 mm and 11.1 mm rainfall was recorded in Kattangur and Aitipamula villages respectively in the constituency. Several water bodies and streams are overflowing in Nakrekal and Kattangur mandals.