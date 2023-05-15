Live
- Bank of Baroda logs Rs 14,109 crore net for FY23, dividend Rs 5.50 per share
- Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset in June
- Avatar 2 Locks its OTT Release Date
- Weather update: Temperatures to rise in the next three days in AP, Telangana
- Adah Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Hobbies, Physical Appearance, Photos
- Don't create an atmosphere of fear': Supreme Court to ED in Chhattisgarh liquor scam
- Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing
- Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness
- Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report
- CBI serves fresh notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on May 19
Suryapet: Women and child welfare activities reviewed
The chairperson the fifth standing committee for women and child welfare, Chintareddy Chandrakala, call for constant monitoring of Anganwadi centers to keep their surroundings clean.
Suryapet : The chairperson the fifth standing committee for women and child welfare, Chintareddy Chandrakala, call for constant monitoring of Anganwadi centers to keep their surroundings clean. Addressing a meeting at the ZP office here on Monday, she said that CDPOs and supervisors should continuously ensure proper nutrition to improve the health of children. She urged that Anganwadi centers promote millets.
The chairperson also drew the attention of officials to prevalence of child marriages and called upon people to dial ‘1098’ to tip off about any such marriages in their areas. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer G Suresh, District Women and Child Welfare Department Officer Jyoti Padma, DRDA Additional PD Sanjeeva Rao, ZPTC Maddirala Kanna Suramba, and others participated in the meeting.