Suryapet: Women and child welfare activities reviewed

Suryapet : The chairperson the fifth standing committee for women and child welfare, Chintareddy Chandrakala, call for constant monitoring of Anganwadi centers to keep their surroundings clean. Addressing a meeting at the ZP office here on Monday, she said that CDPOs and supervisors should continuously ensure proper nutrition to improve the health of children. She urged that Anganwadi centers promote millets.

The chairperson also drew the attention of officials to prevalence of child marriages and called upon people to dial ‘1098’ to tip off about any such marriages in their areas. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer G Suresh, District Women and Child Welfare Department Officer Jyoti Padma, DRDA Additional PD Sanjeeva Rao, ZPTC Maddirala Kanna Suramba, and others participated in the meeting.