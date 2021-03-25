Swachh auto tipper vehicles flagged off in Hyderabad

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday flagged off 300 Swachh auto tipper vehicles here at HMDA grounds near IMAX theatre in Hyderabad. The initiative was taken to make Hyderabad clean with the exercise of door-to-door garbage collection.

The minister said that the Swachh autos were added to the existing 2,500 which were already engaged in collecting garbage in the city.

KT Rama Rao asked the citizens to come forward and take part in the exercise and segregate waste and hand it over to the Swachh autos instead of handing over the work alone to the government and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The minister emphasized that the municipal department has been handling sanitation in the city well and the number of garbage transfer stations have risen besides introducing refuse compactors.