Swachhata Pakhwada campaign concludes with as huge success

Hyderabad: The 15-day Swachhata Pakhwada cleanliness drive concluded on Tuesday, proving to be a huge success with the active participation of the officers and staff along with school children, scouts and guides, NGOs.

According to SCR officials, Swachhata activities were carried out at 636 railway stations to improve cleanliness on station premises and spread awareness among the public. The activities were also undertaken at 66 sub-shops in Lalaguda, Rayanapadu, and Tirupati workshops of the zone. A total of 5,196 kms of railway track was cleaned across the zone during the campaign. 27.44 tonnes of plastic were removed from the tracks and various railway premises, and 430 tonnes of scrap was collected from workshops.

Around 36,183 people, including officers, staff, and school students, participated in the activity at various railway premises. Regular cleanliness inspections were carried out by officers and supervisors covering 183 trains under SCR jurisdiction. As part of the anti-littering drive, 5,010 persons were counselled against littering at railway stations and trains, and 283 persons were fined, resulting in a total amount of Rs 56,600 being collected.

During the fortnight drive, they also planted 73,836 trees across the divisions and workshops, said a senior officer, SCR.