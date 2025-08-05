Swanky Rs 13-cr ministerial camp office inaugurated

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads Komatireddy Venkat Reddy inaugurated a state-of-the-art MLA camp office and ministerial residence named ‘Indira Bhavan’ on Monday in the heart of Nalgonda town, near Clock Tower. Constructed at a cost of Rs 13 crore, the facility includes five bedrooms, a video conference hall, staff quarters, and security rooms.

Speaking to the media after the puja ceremony, the minister emphasised that the camp office is not just for one MLA but for use by the Chief Minister, ministers, and visiting MLAs. He added that naming it Indira Bhavan was a tribute to making it accessible to all.

The minister also announced the sanction of Rs 20 crore for public offices in Nakrekal, including a hospital set to open in November. Irrigation efforts are underway in Brahmana Vellemla and Narketpally to restore tanks and improve tourism.

He revealed plans for double-decker elevated roads from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar and discussed national highway expansions with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Efforts are also on to bring a greenfield expressway via Nalgonda.

Other major initiatives include the Rs 200 crore Young India Residential School, road projects in Miryalaguda, and health infrastructure upgrades.

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and several MLAs requested swift completion of pending regional projects.

Officials and public representatives participated in the event, underlining the government’s commitment to rapid development across Nalgonda district.