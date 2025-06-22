Swift action sought on SC/ST cases

Bhongir: The SC/ST Commission Chairman, Bakki Venkataiah, has directed officials to resolve all pending cases related to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes across various departments. On Saturday, he conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate Conference Hall in Yadadri-Bhongir district, along with Collector Hanumantha Rao, DCP Akshansh Yadav, and Commission members.

The Chairman proposed holding a Civil Rights Day on the last Saturday of every month, involving tahsildars and police officers to address village-level grievances. He instructed the formation of a quarterly DVMC (District Vigilance & Monitoring Committee) to ensure inter-departmental coordination in resolving SC/ST-related concerns. The Commission chief stressed strict adherence to the Rule of Reservation (RoR) in promotions and warned of disciplinary action for violations.

Earlier, the Chairman visited the under-construction Ambedkar Bhavan in Singannagudem and urged speedy completion. He paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram statues in Bhongir town. Public petitions were accepted directly by the Chairman.