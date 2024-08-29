Swift Punishment Essential to Curb Crime: Sarithamma

Gadwal: Sarithamma, former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party in-charge for Gadwal constituency, emphasized the urgent need for swift punishment to effectively curb crime. She stressed that discussions around women's safety should be as prominent as the ongoing discussions on Hyderabad. According to Sarithamma, for crimes to be prevented, there needs to be immediate punishment following any wrongdoing. She also advocated for educating students about proper conduct from the classroom itself to ensure that their thinking remains aligned with the right values.

Sarithamma pointed out that the influence of drugs is becoming a significant factor leading to murders. She emphasized the need for women to feel safe in their workplaces. Referring to the incident involving a female doctor in Kolkata, she noted how it shook the entire nation, underlining the importance of everyone taking responsibility when any incident occurs, regardless of where or who it involves.

She announced plans to hold meetings with the Women’s Safety Wing to discuss and implement measures for crime control. Additionally, Sarithamma expressed her intent to work towards including information about legal rights and laws in educational textbooks to raise awareness from a young age.