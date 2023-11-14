Switchovers from BRS bolster Congress chances

Mahabubnagar: The support for the Congress party in the Jadcherla constituency is witnessing a tremendous increase every passing day, as many main leaders from the BRS party are joining the ranks of the Congress party under the leadership of Janampally Anirudh Reddy.

On Monday, a BRS senior leader from Badepally, Ranjit Babu, changed his alliance from BRS to Congress in the presence of Anirudh Reddy. Rajit Babu who has strong youth support from Badepally can play a key role in roping in more support for the congress in the region. Among those who followed suit were Suryaprakash Reddy, Peddi Balakrishna, Kottur Jaipal Reddy, Gudipally Srinivasulu, Srinath Reddy, Raghu and Hussain.

Not just in Badepally, the Congress party also witnessed a swell in its ranks from the Housing Board Colony, where more than 200 locals joined the Congress fold. With this, it is clearly understood that there is a strong influx of leaders from other parties into Congress party in the Jadcherla constituency and a strong foothold for the party is being exhibited. However, one has to wait and see whether this support for Congress will reflect in election results.