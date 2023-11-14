Live
- Armed robbers raid Indian restaurant in New Zealand, flee with cash
- Children are country's future; everyone's duty to safeguard them: President Murmu
- Israeli forces outside main Gaza hospital, offer to send in incubators
- BJP toppled Cong govt in MP by purchasing MLAs, alleges Rahul; says his party will win 150 seats
- Kerala CM warns against forces who try to destroy cooperative sector to help big corporates
- Uttam Singh to lead India at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
- Sharad Pawar: Sentiments of youth on Maratha quotas strong, can't be ignored
- On Children’s Day, teachers call for fight against misinformation on new-age tobacco devices to protect children
- Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Bihar's Jamui
- Tulsi Vivah 2023 Celebrating the union of Saint Basil and Lord Vishnu
Just In
Switchovers from BRS bolster Congress chances
The support for the Congress party in the Jadcherla constituency is witnessing a tremendous increase every passing day, as many main leaders from the BRS party are joining the ranks of the Congress party under the leadership of Janampally Anirudh Reddy
Mahabubnagar: The support for the Congress party in the Jadcherla constituency is witnessing a tremendous increase every passing day, as many main leaders from the BRS party are joining the ranks of the Congress party under the leadership of Janampally Anirudh Reddy.
On Monday, a BRS senior leader from Badepally, Ranjit Babu, changed his alliance from BRS to Congress in the presence of Anirudh Reddy. Rajit Babu who has strong youth support from Badepally can play a key role in roping in more support for the congress in the region. Among those who followed suit were Suryaprakash Reddy, Peddi Balakrishna, Kottur Jaipal Reddy, Gudipally Srinivasulu, Srinath Reddy, Raghu and Hussain.
Not just in Badepally, the Congress party also witnessed a swell in its ranks from the Housing Board Colony, where more than 200 locals joined the Congress fold. With this, it is clearly understood that there is a strong influx of leaders from other parties into Congress party in the Jadcherla constituency and a strong foothold for the party is being exhibited. However, one has to wait and see whether this support for Congress will reflect in election results.