Synchrony’s Remarkable Initiative: Health Checkup for 555 Veterans in Telangana

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, joined hands with the Sainik Welfare Department, Telangana, to organize a special health checkup drive for ex-servicemen in celebration of Independence Day. The initiative, conducted at 7 centers of Vijaya Diagnostic across the state from August 16th to August 31st, 2023, provided much-needed health assessments for 555 veterans and their spouses. The drive was inaugurated by Colonel P Ramesh Kumar (Retd.), Director, Department of Sainik Welfare, Government of Telangana.

Synchrony's Veterans Network, in collaboration with its NGO partner ASSIST and the Sainik Welfare Department, sponsored the health checkups in various locations, including Shadnagar, Mancherial, Sangareddy, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Budvel, and Kismatpurcenters of Vijaya Diagnostic in Telangana. The goal was to raise awareness about the health and wellness of ex-servicemen and their families.

Speaking about the initiative, Kameswari Gangadharabhatla, Vice President – Human Resources – Asia Diversity & Recruitment COE Leader, said, “We are proud to partner with Sainik Welfare Department on this noble initiative. This health checkup drive underscores Synchrony's unwavering commitment to our veterans and their families. Through such partnerships, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of veterans, ensuring they receive the care and attention they rightfully deserve. This endeavor illustrates our commitment to community outreach and our support for the heroes who have selflessly dedicated themselves to serving our nation.”

Since its inception in 2016, Synchrony Veteran’s Network+ (VN+) has been dedicated to community initiatives supporting veterans and their families. The company has contributed critical medical equipment to Military Hospital, Secunderabad, and supported the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Polyclinic-Secunderabad with essential infrastructure, including a blood analyzer. Synchrony continues to provide volunteer support for various veteran welfare activities, including the enhancement of the aesthetics of the Tirumalagiri polyclinic. Additionally, the Synchrony Veterans Network sponsors training programs at Queen Mary’s Technical Institute, Pune, to empower soldiers with disabilities to become self-reliant.