T Congress chalks out party plans at Komatireddy’s residence

Nalgonda: Congress leader and Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday said that if the Congress party's activities are fully disclosed now, then Chief Minister KCR will vacate the Pragati Bhavan today instead of waiting for four months. Telangana Congress leaders met at his residence on Wednesday. Manikrao Thakre, Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Jupalli Krishna Rao and others attended this meeting. Important decisions were taken in this meeting.

It has been decided to organise bus yatra in phases and open meetings district wise

On this occasion, Komatireddy said that there is a need for all the leaders of the Congress party to move forward unitedly. Any decision should be discussed in the PAC. The bus yatra will be done in phases. He said that it has been decided to hold large gatherings in the districts. Even if there are minor differences among their leaders, they will keep them aside and move forward. He said that the Political Affairs Committee meeting will be held on 23rd July. Priyanka said that there will be a women's declaration in the House on 30th July.

He said that all Congress leaders need to move forward with a strategic road map. A decision will be taken on the bus yatra in the next PAC meeting. If there are differences of opinion, it will be resolved. He said that CM KCR brought Dalit Bandhu scheme only for votes. He said that even though he has released the logbook, 24 hours electricity is not being provided in many areas.

He said that BRS is grabbing the lands of the poor and troubling our workers. He said that the Congress is working to free the four crore people of Telangana from dictatorial rule. If KCR has guts and courage, will he give the post of Chief Minister to BC leader instead of his son KTR, he asked. He said that Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav is talking as he pleases and if he speaks as he likes, we will not tolerate.