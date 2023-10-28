T Congress to launch second phase 'Vijayabheri Yatra' today

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress will launch the second phase “Vijayabheri Yatra” from Saturday in Telangana. The Yatra will cover around two to three Assembly constituencies in a day which will have a combination of public interactions, corner meetings, and padayatra.

Tandur, Parigi, Chevella, Sangareddy, Narsapur, Medak, Jangoan, Alair, Bhongir, Nagarjuna Sagar, Kollapur, Kalwakurthy, Jadcherla, Shadnagar, Medchal, Quthbullapur and Malkajgiri will be covered in the second phase Yatra from October 28 to November 2.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar will campaign in the Tandur, Parigi, and Chevella constituencies today. It will be followed by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge who will campaign in Sangareddy, Narsapur, and Medak constituencies tomorrow.

State Congress president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with other senior leaders will tour the State covering 17 Assembly constituencies in a span of six days. Senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will once again take part in the Yatra, said a media release of the party.

“Assembly-level issues, Congress Abhayahastham guarantee schemes, and failures of the BRS will be highlighted during the course of the Yatra,” said the party. The party highlighted that it would also run a sub-campaign aimed at collecting grievances and issues from the public through the Yatra and other standalone events with an assurance that the grievances would be addressed within 100 days of the party coming to power.

During the course of the Yatra, Congress would launch an ambitious ‘Grievance Collection Campaign’, demonstrating its commitment to citizen-centric governance. As part of this initiative, the party would install suggestion boxes at all Congress party offices across every district, establish a dedicated toll-free number, and launch a website where people could register their grievances.

Party leaders would press upon their commitment that when they come to power they would institute a specialised ‘Grievance Redressal Ministry’ that would be entrusted with the task of addressing the concerns collected through these channels within a timeframe of 100 days, said the party leaders.