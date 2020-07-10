T-Hub partners MeitY to mentor hardware startups

Hyderabad: T-Hub, which leads India's pioneering innovation ecosystem, on Friday announced its partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Digital India. T-Hub will lead Digital India's Scale Up programme for hardware and IoT startups across India.

MeitY and Digital India aim to provide scale-up opportunities to the startups and make them ready in terms of product, investment and new market access. MeitY and Digital India have partnered with T-Hub based on its rich and successful experience of running various programs for key stakeholders, such as startups, corporates, government, investors and ecosystem enablers.

As many as 10-15 startups with leading-edge solutions in mobility, energy, agriculture, aerospace, manufacturing, consumer, healthtech, medtech, smart cities and logistics and supply chain sectors will be shortlisted. The call for application for the program will commence in July 2020. Startups will be shortlisted from hundreds of applications after an extensive screening process.

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of the State of Telangana, said, "India has already developed a reputation for its expertise in the software technology space. We are beginning to see startups emerging in the hardware space that are solving important problems. Schemes such as FAME II and Manufacturing-Hub plans by the Indian government have already laid a strong foundation. To further fuel the growth of hardware and IoT startups in India, T-Hub has partnered with MeitY to take the ecosystem to the next level so innovative startups can scale-up strategically. T-Hub brings its matured acceleration programme with access to customers, investors and specialized mentors."

The batch of startups will go through regular interventions through bootcamps and dedicated mentoring organised by T-Hub. During the program, startups will get exposure to design/enhance their hardware. In addition, they will receive mentorship in areas such as pricing, go-to-market strategies, fund raising, amongst others. As part of the program, the shortlisted startups will also receive equity-free grants.

The batch of startups will go through regular interventions through bootcamps and dedicated mentoring organised by T-Hub. During the program, startups will get exposure to design/enhance their hardware. In addition, they will receive mentorship in areas such as pricing, go-to-market strategies, fund raising, amongst others. As part of the program, the shortlisted startups will also receive equity-free grants.

Benefits that would accrue

♦ Personalised 1:1 mentorship with business leaders

♦ Access to T-Hub's network of mentors, experts, investors, service providers and ecosystem enablers.

♦ Opportunity to work with subject matter experts and mentors to refine business models and go-to-market strategy

♦ Selected startups stand a chance to avail equity free grants.

♦ Opportunity to collaborate with MeitY Startup Hub

♦ Access to a series of bootcamps and interventions