T-JUDA to continue strike as talks with govt fail

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association has decided to continue their strike after the talks between them and the government failed on Monday.

In a statement issued after their meeting with the Director of Medical Education, the junior doctors said that the Health minister gave budget release order including budget relaxation for stipends for period of one year (2024-25) budget now under the control of DME. Regarding regularisation of stipends for the coming years, he stated that this is an experimental order which has been released. Based on the outcome, this will be reviewed periodically, and if any changes needed, they will be made subsequently In the future, he said.

Regarding the hostel buildings and roads in KMC, a proposal has been sent from the Health minister with budget estimates to finance department and awaiting sanction order. Regarding transport facilities in the new medical colleges, the minister said that the budget was allotted to the DME and she can raise a proposal for the same. Regarding security issues, DME was asked to hold a meeting HOD of home department regarding deployment of the Special protection force. Regarding Osmania Hospital, the Health Minister has expressed the commitment of the government towards the construction of the OGH new building.