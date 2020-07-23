T-Sat education channels now available on Jio TV

Hyderabad: State-run education channel-T-Sat will now be available on Jio TV app at free of cost.



With this, 1.59 crore Jio customers in Telangana and around 40 crore customers using the Jio TV app across India can now access T-Sat channel. Students can watch educational e-content easily on mobile phones from any part of the country.

The Jio TV app enables the consumer to view classes that were broadcast 7 days back. This 'catch-up tv' facility will help students to go back to their lessons any number of times in case they miss the live classes or have any doubts to clarify.

T-SAT Network CEO R Shailesh Reddy and Jio Telangana CEO K C Reddy expressed their pleasure over this partnership and wished this would benefit the Telangana student community at large.

Out of 700+ channels on JioTV in India, 64 channels are dedicated to education which is hosted by the Ministry of Human Resources Development under Swayam Prabha.