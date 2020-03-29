Take 'One-Serve-Five' as a movement to reach the needy: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked the party cadre to take 'One-Serve-Five' as a movement to reach out the needy people by providing food during the lockdown period.

The Karimnagar MP on Saturday said that many poor people have to go with empty stomachs due to the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Stating that everyone should take it a social responsibility by serving food to at least five persons, he said that BJP cader is ready to implement the One-serve-five programme in Telangana.

As part of the programme, Sanjay Kumar has visited different places in Karimnagar and handed over food packets to the poor. He also appealed to the social service organisations and representatives to provide food to the poor people until the end of the lockdown period.

He said the One-Serve-Five programme launched by the State party will continue till April 14 across the State and appealed to the people to remain indoors and extend their support to the COVID-19 preventive measures of the Centre and the State governments.