Take steps to boost nurseries: District Collector Ayesha Masrat Khanam

Vikarabad: District Collector Ayesha Masrat Khanam has directed the officials to take steps to develop nurseries to supply saplings for the Haritha Haram in next monsoon season. A training programme on nursery farming was organised by the District Rural Development Agency for MPDOs, MPOs, ECs at Stree Shakti Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector explained to them about the steps to be taken up for the task. On the second phase of 'Palle Pragathi', commencing on January 2, the Collector directed the officials to complete the works, which were already commenced. She said the programme should be organised on a grand scale.

DRO Mothilal, deputy CEO of ZP Krishnan, DRDO Johnson, district mines officer Rama Rao, Electricity SE Janakiram, PR EE Manohar Rao and others were present.