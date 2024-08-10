Live
Take up caste census or resign: BC orgs to PM Modi
New Delhi: Stating that because of the neglect of the BCs, there was a coalition government at the Centre, the BC organisations on Friday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to either take up enumeration of BCs or step down from the chair.
The BC organisations took up a protest in New Delhi on Friday with the demand of a BC census. National President of BC Welfare Association Jajula Srinivas Goud said that the Congress party, which went to the polls with the agenda of caste census, got the status of opposition. The Prime Minister should earn the respect from backward class communities by taking up a caste census at least now. The PM should leave his anti-BC stance, he said.
Like the categorisation of SCs and STs, the BC caste census should be taken up by the Centre and BC reservations should be increased as per their population. If the demands of the BCs were not fulfilled, we will take up another movement like the Mandal Movement across the country, he warned.