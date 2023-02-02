Talasani Srinivas responds on Baghlingampalli fire accident, asks traders to follow fire safety

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that strict action will be taken against traders and warehouse managers who do not follow fire safety. He revealed that such accidents are taking place due to lack of proper precautions.



It is learned that a huge fire broke out in a warehouse at VST in Baghlingapally, Hyderabad. Minister Talasani inspected the incident site along with local MLA Mutha Gopal. The officials were asked about the details of the accident.

He said that a high-level meeting was held on measures to be taken to prevent such accidents. He said that a wide campaign is being made to create awareness among the people. Officials responded in time and brought the fire under control.