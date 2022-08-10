Talasani Srinivas Yadav calls people to hoist national flag on independence day

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav called upon everyone to hoist the national flag on their homes and show the spirit of national unity. The minister along with Rajya Sabha Member K Keshav Rao, MLA Danam Nagender, GHMC Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi and Commissioner Lokesh Kumar planted saplings at Freedom Park, Jubilee Hills Road No. 36.



Speaking on this occasion, Talasani said that the country got independence as a result of the sacrifices of many dignitaries. On the occasion of completion of 75 years of independence of the country, the Telangana government is conducting Vajrotsava celebrations as per the instructions of CM KCR.



He said that Gandhiji was the great man who won the freedom of the country through non-violence and to inform the students about him, Gandhi's film is being screened in cinema theaters across the state. "Also, freedom parks have been set up in 75 areas and saplings are being planted," he said.