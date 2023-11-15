  • Menu
Talasani Srinivas Yadav campaigns in Ameerpet, says people won't believe Congress

Highlights

Sanathnagar BRS candidate and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav conducted door to door campaign in Ameerpet where he received a warm welcome from Sikhs in Sikh colony.

On this ocassion, the minister paid tribute to Bhagat Singh statue by garlanding it and addressed the people. He said that BRS rule has benefited all sections of the people and opined that Telangana is number one in the country in implementation of development and welfare programs. He said people will not believe Congress and BJP and opined that Telangana is safe only in the hands of KCR.

"It is the BRS which have shown development in nine and a half years which could not have happened in 50 years," Talasani Srinivas Yadav said adding that the government will be formed under the leadership of KCR as chief minister for the third term.


