Talasani Srinivas Yadav campaigns in Begumpet, says BRS will form govt.

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav conducted door-to-door campaign in Devidi, Tabela, Vikar Nagar and Bhagwantapur in Begumpet.

Addressing the people, he said that after the formation of Telangana, development and welfare programs which did not happen in the past 50 years were carried out under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR









Talasani said that people want development and welfare programs to continue and hoped that BRS government will be formed under the leadership of KCR as Chief Minister for the third time







