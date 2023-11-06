Talasani Srinivas Yadav campaigns in Padmarao Nagar, asks people to vote BRS

Sanathnagar Assembly BRS candidate minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that their aim is to make the poor rich. As part of the election campaign on Monday, they conducted door-to-door campaign in Padmarao Nagar, Nagadevata Temple, Iswaramma Basti, Hamali Basti, Chidanandam Colony and other areas. At every house, the minister was warmly welcomed by covering him with shawls, garlanding him.

He said that all the problems in Eswaramma Basti and Padmarao Nagar area basti have been solved and if there are any more problems then the BRS government will come again so they will solve the rest of the problems as well. He clarified that the construction of double bedroom houses with all facilities in Hamali Basti, where most of the poor people live, will be taken up after the elections. He said that for the convenience of Basti residents, Basti Dawakhana has been established and assured that all kinds of tests will be done free of charge and medicines will also be given free of cost, he asked them to take advantage of it. "According to the wishes of the people of Hamali Basti, recently a new Bodrai was inaugurated in a festive atmosphere," he said.





He said that everyone knows that he does not come to the people only during elections, but is always with them. He said that after BRS government comes to power for the third time, cooking gas cylinder will be given for 400 rupees, quality rice through ration, pension of 2,000 rupees will be increased by 500 rupees per year to 5,000 rupees. He said that free medical services will be provided up to Rs. 15 lakh rupees. He asked to support the BRS party which is working for the development of the people. He called upon all the residents to stand on one word under the slogan of one flag, one party and asked to vote on the car symbol and win with the highest majority.



The residents openly declared in front of the minister that they are supporting him. Along with the minister, corporator Kurma Hemalatha, Padmarao Nagar BRS party in-charge Gurram Pawan Kumar Goud, Bansilal peta division president Venkatesan Raju, leaders Srikanth Reddy, Esuri Mahesh, Pasha, Yadagiri Yadav, Sudhakar Reddy, Srinivas, Hamali Basti Akshadyu Subhash, Satyanarayana, Sampath and others. There are

Sanath Nagar MLA candidate, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav who is campaigning in Padmarao Nagar was warmly welcomed by students of local Sai Vigyan Bharati College by presenting rose flowers. Correspondent of the college felicitated Sai Mantri with a shawl and presented a flower bouquet. Addressing the students on this occasion, the Minister said that the Telangana government will implement many development programs. The students were told to tell their parents after going home to vote on the car sign in the elections to be held on 30th of this month.