Talasani Srinivas Yadav campaigns in Tandur polls

Tandur: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with MLA Rohit Reddy and MLC Mahender Reddy, conducted municipal elections campaign in Tandur on Monday.

Addressing the public at Indira Chowk, Srinivas lauded the TRS government for its welfare schemes and development activities. He criticised BJP and Congress for lacking candidates to contest on their behalf. Rohit Reddy and Mahender Reddy expressed confidence in TRS winning municipal elections in Kodangal, Shankarpalli and Pargi as well.