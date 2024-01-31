Live
- New adventure Park comes up at GL Puram
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
Just In
Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurates the annual sports festival in Sanathnagar
MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav emphasized the importance of students showing interest in sports and cultural activities in addition to their studies. He inaugurated the annual sports festival at the Labor Welfare Center grounds in Sanathnagar, organized by the Association of Recognized School Owners. Yadav stated that parents should take on the role of teachers for their children.
He believed that if students participate in sports, it would help reduce their academic pressure and keep them engaged without getting addicted to cell phones. Yadav congratulated the organizing committee for their efforts in organizing the sports festival on a grand scale. The event was attended by Corporator Kolana Lakshmi, members of the organizing committee, and other dignitaries.