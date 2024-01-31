Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurates the annual sports festival in Sanathnagar

MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav emphasized the importance of students showing interest in sports and cultural activities in addition to their studies. He inaugurated the annual sports festival at the Labor Welfare Center grounds in Sanathnagar, organized by the Association of Recognized School Owners. Yadav stated that parents should take on the role of teachers for their children.

He believed that if students participate in sports, it would help reduce their academic pressure and keep them engaged without getting addicted to cell phones. Yadav congratulated the organizing committee for their efforts in organizing the sports festival on a grand scale. The event was attended by Corporator Kolana Lakshmi, members of the organizing committee, and other dignitaries.

