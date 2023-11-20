Talasani Srinivas Yadav inspects parade grounds for KCR's meeting

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav recently inspected parade grounds for the Chief Minister KCR's public meeting to be held on the 25th of this month. During the meeting, the minister reviewed the arrangements for the event with city MLAs, MLCs, and officials.

He said that the meeting will witness a significant turnout from all constituencies of the city, indicating the support and interest of the people.

Minister Talasani highlighted the various development and welfare programs that have been implemented in Telangana over the past nine and a half years. He expressed doubt regarding the credibility of Congress party leaders and their ability to deliver on their promises.

Additionally, the minister questioned the BJP leaders, asking them to provide information about the contributions made by the BJP-led central government to Telangana during their ten years in power.

He also mentioned the financial assistance of one lakh rupees provided by the Telangana government for the marriage of poor women, emphasizing the state's commitment to supporting its citizens.

Furthermore, Minister Talasani acknowledged the significant development that has taken place in the city of Hyderabad, indicating progress and growth under the Telangana government's leadership.



