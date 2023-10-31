Talasani Srinivas Yadav receives warm welcome at Begumpet during campaign

Sanathnagar MLA candidate and minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that Chief Minister Shri Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao credited of making Telangana a role model for the country in the implementation of development and welfare programs. A Door-to-door campaign was conducted in NBT Nagar, Vaddera Basti, Gautam Nagar, Old Patigadda and Noor Bagh in Begumpet Division on Tuesday by the minister after paying tributes to the statues of Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram at NBT Nagar by placing floral garlands. After that, the campaign chariot was started and pigeons were flown. At every step of the campaign, the people participated in large numbers

During the campaign, many voters claimed that they would give a huge majority. On this occasion, he said that the government has brought many programs for the poor and middle class people. He said that in the past 10 years many development works have been done in Sanathnagar constituency. He said that a multi-purpose function hall has been constructed at a cost of 6 crore rupees for the convenience of the local people in Gadda where many poor people live. It was explained that poor and middle class people have to pay lakhs of rupees to private function halls to hold functions, and this function hall built with the intention of removing their financial difficulties is given at the lowest rent so that it is accessible to the poor. Similarly, roads and drainage systems have also been developed a lot, he said.





He said that government is solving all the problems that came to his attention. It was stated that those who represented from here in the past were not available to the public after the elections. But he reminded that he is constantly among the people and working for the development of the constituency and solving public problems. He said that BRS government will come again in the state and welfare programs will continue as usual. He said to stand by those who are working for development and not to be deceived by those who come with lies during elections.



Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, Incharge of Secunderabad Parliament Constituency BRS Party asked to support those who are always among the people and working for solving the problems. On Tuesday, going door-to-door in Old Patigadda and Noor Bagh in Begumpet Division and asked to vote for Minister Thalasani Srinivas Yadav Corporator T. Maheshwari, Divisional BRS President Srinivas Goud, General Secretary Arif, leaders Narender, Srihari, Shekhar, Akhil, Akbar, Mohin, Raju, Srinu, Khalid and others participated in this campaign.







