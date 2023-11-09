  • Menu
Talasani takes blessings from mother and files nomination from Sanathnagar

Sanathnagar BRS MLA candidate, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav took the blessings from his mother Lalita Venkatesham Yadav at her residence in West Maredpally before filing nomination.

The minister also conducted prayers and took blessings from vedic scholars and left to file the nomination.

As part of the nomination process, Talasani Srinivas Yadav family went on rally through Jabbar complex, City Life hotel, Bata, Patny and Harihara Kala Bhavan and reached North Zone Zonal Commissioner office in Secunderabad to file nomination.


