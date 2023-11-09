Live
- AAP files complaint with ICMR to prosecute former minister Sudhakar
- Thotakura Vajresh Yadav performs Puja and files nomination
- Kolan Hanumanth Reddy offer Prayers at Ellamma temple before filing nomination
- India’s economy to outperform, G20 growth to moderate: Moody’s
- BRS Uppal constituency candidate files nomination
- WhatsApp Rolls Out Protect IP Address on Calls Feature; How to Enable it
- Centre notifies appointment of three judges in SC
- Calcutta HC directs Command Hospital to continue with Mallick’s treatment
- When is Rama Ekadashi 2023? Know the date, puja rituals, paraná time and its significance
- Talasani takes blessings from mother and files nomination from Sanathnagar
Highlights
Sanathnagar BRS MLA candidate, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav took the blessings from his mother Lalita Venkatesham Yadav at her residence in West Maredpally before filing nomination.
Sanathnagar BRS MLA candidate, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav took the blessings from his mother Lalita Venkatesham Yadav at her residence in West Maredpally before filing nomination.
The minister also conducted prayers and took blessings from vedic scholars and left to file the nomination.
As part of the nomination process, Talasani Srinivas Yadav family went on rally through Jabbar complex, City Life hotel, Bata, Patny and Harihara Kala Bhavan and reached North Zone Zonal Commissioner office in Secunderabad to file nomination.
