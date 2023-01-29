Tamil actor Sharat Kumar to join BRS

Hyderabad: Famous actor from Tamil Nadu R Sharat Kumar is set to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The speculations are rife after the actor turned politician and the founder president of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi met BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday.

Sharat met Kavitha at her residence on Saturday. Both Kavitha and Sharat had a lengthy discussion on the political situation in the country. The BRS has been looking to spread across the country and in the run up to this, several leaders are joining the party. On Friday, former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang had joined the party. The party leaders feel that Sharat may look up to the BRS to contest in the next elections.