Tamil Nadu Express to halt at Khammam

Khammam: In a development welcomed by countless travellers, the longstanding wish of commuters journeying from Khammam to Tamil Nadu has finally been realised. Commencing from Monday, the Tamil Nadu Express, a train service running from New Delhi to Madras, has officially added Khammam Railway Station as one of its halting points.

Previously, this crucial rail route provided stops at Vijayawada and Warangal, leaving passengers from Khammam without a convenient travel option. The eagerly anticipated change came into effect following directives issued by railway authorities to the pertinent stations.

This significant decision follows the efforts of Rajya Sabha MP, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, who championed the cause in a special session of the Parliament. In a heartfelt plea to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, MP Ravichandra highlighted the plight of numerous labourers employed in the granite and various other industries situated in the vicinity of Khammam.

These hardworking individuals, originally hailing from Tamil Nadu, had long grappled with the challenges of commuting to their hometowns and workplaces. In response to the impassioned request from MP Ravichandra, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has duly committed to ensuring the Tamil Nadu Express makes a scheduled stop at Khammam.