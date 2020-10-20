Tamil Nadu extends Rs 10-crore to rain-hit Telangana

Telangana floods: The Tamil Nadu government has announced Rs 10-crore financial assistance to the flood-affected families in Telangana and Hyderabad city.

TN Chief Minister E Palaniswami in a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed concern over the extensive damage to the property and loss of lives that had taken place on account of huge rains.

Palaniswami said that quick and efficient handling of the disaster and the response of the state government in providing relief and rescue operations had helped in mitigating the problems of the people.

"At this difficult time, on behalf of the government and people of Tamil Nadu, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members of all those who have lost their lives in the rains and floods," he said.

As a token of support and solidarity of the government and people of Tamil Nadu with the government and people of Telangana in their hour of need, he said, his government was contributing Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the Government of Telangana. He further said that they would send blankets and mats as relief material to the affected families and assured of all help if Telangana government wants.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the Chief Minister thanked Palaniswami for the assistance. The Governor tweeted, "I thank you for sharing and inquiring about the concerns of the Telangana brothers and sisters affected by the flood in Hyderabad."