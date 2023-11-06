Tammineni eyes Palair win to enter Assembly

Khammam: CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram is contesting from Palair as in the Assembly elections. He is hailed as a people’s leader for his consistent struggle for the cause of people on various issues.

Tammineni Veerabhadram was born in Teldarupalli in Khammam Rural mandal in 1954. After completing his studies at KRR college, he joined CPM party in 1971 as an ordinary activist. He was inspired by one of the tallest left leaders Puchalapalli Sundaraiah. He took part in youth movements and soon rose to a leader level in launching many a movement and struggle. In 1985, he was elected as the Secretary of Khammam division. He was elected as district acting secretary in 1990 and district secretary in 1991 and worked till 1996. Again in 2001, he was elected as the district secretary for the second time.

He was elected as a member of the State committee in 1986, and as a member of the State Secretariat from 1990. He was made a member of the Central committee in 1999 and he is continuing in the position. He was unanimously elected as a member of the Central Committee for the 7th time in the All India Mahasabha held in 2021.

After the formation of Telangana state, he was elected thrice as the state secretary of the CPI(M) party in 2014, 2018 and in 2021. Tammineni contested for Khammam Parliament seat for the first time in 1991 and lost by a narrow margin. He was elected Member of Parliament from Khammam in 1996. He was elected as a legislator from Khammam assembly constituency in the prestigious elections of 2004.

The CPM leader conducted a padayatra for 100 days championing the issues of people. He walked 2,662 km, setting a unique record.

He set out on Mahajana Padayatra from October 17, 2016, demanding the comprehensive development of the state and for social justice. For about 5 months till March 2017, the 4,200 km padayatra was organized in all the districts of Telangana. Taking note of the overwhelming response of the people to his deeksha, the government introduced some schemes for the socially downtrodden sections.

Tammineni said there is a historical necessity for the Communists to wield influence in the Assembly, and, hence, his decision to contest from Palair.