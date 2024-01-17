Tammineni Veerabhadram health bulletin released, says condition stable

The AIG hospital doctors have released the health bulletin of CPM leader Tammineni Veerabhadram. According to the latest health bulletin released by AIG Hospital, his blood pressure levels are improving compared to the previous day.

Tammineni Veerabhadram is currently stable, but he is facing health issues related to his heart, kidneys, and lungs. The doctors are working to remove the water from his lungs and he is receiving artificial respiration through a ventilator in the ICU. The bulletin also mentioned that Tammineni is responding well to the medication. However, if his health deteriorates, there may be a need to remove the ventilator.

On Monday, Tammineni's family members took him to a private hospital in Khammam due to his residence being in Teldarupalli, Khammam district. The doctors detected a low pulse and provided immediate treatment. Since then, he has been shifted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, with ventilator support.