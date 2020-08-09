Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy infected with coronavirus

Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and has been shifted to Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills for treatment. Family members of Reddy said that his condition is stable and asked the party workers not to about him.

LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy has also tested positive along with his wife, two sons and cook. All of them are advised to be under home quarantine.

As many as nine MLAs and two ministers tested positive for the coronavirus in the state so far. While some of them are undergoing treatment, many recovered from the virus. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and deputy speaker Padma Rao Goud who had tested for coronavirus recovered from it.

On Sunday, Telangana recorded 1,982 coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of cases to 79,495. With 12 new deaths, the fatalities reached 627. Currently, there are 22,869 positive cases in the state. Out of the total 1,982 cases, GHMC reported 463 positive cases followed by 141 cases from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 139 from Rangareddy