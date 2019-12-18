Tandur: MLA Rohit Reddy assures to solve problems

Tandur: MLA Rohit Reddy assured to resolve issues being faced by the students of government junior college. He visited junior and degree colleges, here on Tuesday and interacted with the students. He was disappointed with the facilities in campuses.

He directed the principals of colleges to prepare reports for requirements to provide infrastructure. He made it clear that the state government is ready to sanction funds for the development of colleges. The MLA said students should also excel in sports along with studies.