Tandur: MLA Rohith Reddy hails KCR for Christmas gifts
Highlights
MLA Rohith Reddy has called upon everyone to inculcate spirituality.
Tandur: MLA Rohith Reddy has called upon everyone to inculcate spirituality. He took part in Christmas celebrations held in Mambapur on Wednesday. He lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for celebrating festivals of all religions officially. He also thanked KCR for providing Christmas gifts to the needy.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...