Tandur: MLC Mahender Reddy distributes Christmas gifts

Tandur: MLC Mahender Reddy, MLA Rohit Reddy distributed clothes to the Christians for the upcoming Christmas, in a programme organised here at Tahsildar office on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, they said poor people are now able to celebrate festivals with more joy due to the schemes introduced by CM KCR. MPP Anitha Goud, ZPTC Manjula, RDO Venumadhava Rao and others were present.

