Tanks and streams overflow, coal production hit in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Coal production in opencast mines in Singareni Ramagundam area has come to a standstill due to heavy rains for the past couple of days. There were three divisions in the Ramagundam area and five open casts within their scope. Coal production stopped due to rains for two days. Production of thousands of tonnes of coal has stopped, officials said.

Ponds and tanks were filled to the brim due to heavy rains in Peddapalli district. There were 1140 tanks and ponds, 700 of them already filled to capacity, many were overflowing.

The flood flow at Kaleswaram projects built on the adjacent Godavari river in the district increased in barrages belonging to projects. Lakshmi barrage in Kaleswaram project gates were being lifted and water was being released.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar visited Lingapur village of Pegdapalli mandal on Sunday. He inspected the Peddacheruvu in the village in the wake of two days of heavy rains and floods. The minister suggested that the officials and the people of the village should be alert. Heavy rains cause heavy inflows of water in SYP and LMD. Sripada Yellampalli Project's 27 flood gates have been lifted by the authorities,in Ramagundam mandal. The gates had been lifted to a height of 2 meters to release surplus waters of 2,55,366 cusecs of water on Sunday (July 10) at 11 am.

The project is receiving abundant inflows from its catchment area, which includes the release of flood waters from the upstream Kadem project. Against the storage capacity of 20.175 tmcs of water, the project was having 15.3526tmcs of water. The authorities were maintaining the water level at 146.19 meters against the full reservoir level of 148 meters.Due the continuous rains, the small rivulets and streams were overflowing in its catchment area. The authorities were closely monitoring the situation.

The Mid Manair Reservoir in Boinpalli mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district had also started receiving inflows into the project from its catchment area. On Sunday, the project was receving 9596 cusecs of water. Against the storage capacity of 27.5 tmcs of water, the MMD was having 7.817 tmcs of water. The level was 307.37 meters against the full reservoir level of 318 meters.

In the meantime, Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Anuraag Jayanthi has alerted the people along the shores of SRSP flood flow canal as the irrigation authorities had decided to release 10,000 cusecs of water into the canal to fill the MMD reservoir. Similarly, the Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar town also receiving 1565 tmcs of water into the project. Against the storage capacity of 24.034 tmcs, the project was having 9.493 tmcs of water. The water level was at 273.90 meters against the full reservoir level of 280.480 meters.