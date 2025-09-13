‘Tanmayam’ music centre opens at Railway School in Lallaguda

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has taken a cultural step forward by inaugurating a new ‘Tanmayam’ Musical Instrument Centre at the Railway Mixed High School, South Lallaguda, Secunderabad. The centre was formally opened on Friday by Santosh Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Hyderabad Division, along with Asha Verma, President of the Hyderabad Division Women’s Welfare Organization.

Addressing the gathering, Verma said the centre would offer students an opportunity to explore their musical interests while also instilling values such as discipline and cultural appreciation. “This initiative is not only about learning music but also about shaping holistic personalities. By encouraging creativity, we are enabling children to gain confidence and actively participate in cultural events at divisional and inter-divisional levels,” he remarked.

The centre has been equipped with a wide range of musical instruments, and structured training programs will be conducted to help students hone their skills. Officials added that the initiative reflects SCR’s commitment to enriching the educational environment of its railway schools. Asha Verma underlined the importance of blending academics with extracurricular activities, particularly music, to help students grow into well-rounded individuals. She noted that nurturing music and cultural values in children builds a stronger foundation for their future.