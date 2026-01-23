Tap connection cut after repeated violations in BH

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has taken the extreme step of disconnecting the drinking water supply to a residence in Banjara Hills Road No 12 following repeated instances of significant water wastage.

The residence was first penalised last year after officials discovered that a drinking water sump was overflowing, causing potable water to run onto the road for nearly one kilometre. At that time, the local division manager conducted a field inspection, issued a fine of Rs 10,000, and warned the owner that any further negligence would lead to a permanent loss of connection.

During a fresh inspection on Wednesday, HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy noticed freshwater leakage in the same vicinity. He immediately ordered an investigation, which confirmed that the wastage originated from the same household previously penalised for the identical violation.

Taking a serious view of the repeated violation, the Managing Director ordered the on-the-spot removal of the tap connection. Field officers executed the directive immediately, severing the supply to the property.

Ashok Reddy issued a stern appeal to the public, urging citizens not to misuse or divert drinking water for other purposes. He reiterated the Board’s zero-tolerance policy, warning that anyone found wasting valuable potable water will face immediate penalties and disconnection of supply.