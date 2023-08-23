Tarun Chugh: Corruption, hypocrisy, opportunism hallmarks of BRS, CM

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh said on Tuesday that the 115 BRS Assembly candidates’ list announced by CM K Chandrashekar Rao shows, for the first time after the State formation, is rattled.



Chug said lofty statements had been made about possible changes and major dropping of MLAs, as most have been facing serious corruption charges and inaccessibility to their constituents.

He recalled the BRS chief himself openly claiming he had information of at least 20 party MLAs taking a 30 per cent cut in disbursal of the Dalit Bandhu scheme and even warned. The list should have at least 20 new candidates, which did not happen, which means that KCR has endorsed corruption of MLAs. "While releasing the list -nominating almost all MLAs, except seven, people, in fact, are baffled at KCR and his party," Chug criticised. ‘The list KCR announced is just an attempt to serve heated old and rotten curry to people, which they don’t relish. Neither the wine nor the bottle is new, he quipped.

The BJP leader said the pink party is not merely corrupt, but highly hypocritic. A few days ago KCR’s daughter K Kavitha staged a dharna in New Delhi demanding a 30 per cent reservation for women in legislatures. "We expect BRS would follow what it preaches. The list has just only seven women; it exposes hypocrisy of the party. How does Kavitha defend this blatant injustice to women in her party?

‘The list also evidences KCR’s opportunism. He made friends with the CPI and CPM which have some presence in Munugodu; six months after the Munugodu by-election, he treated them like furniture and dumped them. This is typical KCR way; he uses people for his benefit and dumps them once job is done. He had done it during the Telangana movement. Students, employees and unemployed were used for the cause, but once Telangana was formed they were betrayed. People of Telangana are aware of this hypocrisy and opportunism of KCR and are ready with their ballot to throw BRS into the Bay of Bengal’, he said.

Chug asserted that ‘waves of anti-incumbency are sweeping across Telangana. People from all sections are looking at BJP and for double-engine Sarkar to realise their time-tested aspirations and redeem Telangana from clutches of corruption and dynasty. The BJP will stand by people and ensure their aspirations and dreams are realized.’