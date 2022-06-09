Tarun Chugh demands gangrape case be transferred to CBI

Hyderabad: Alleging that the law and order in Telangana was deteriorating and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao failed in all aspects, BJP State in-charge Tarun Chug on Wednesday demanded the Jubilee Hills minor's gangrape case be transferred to the CBI. Addressing a press conference, along with the State unit president Bandi Sanjay and others, here, Chug charged that KCR totally failed in maintaining law and order, controlling murders, rapes, besides the administration.

The BJP leader alleged that there was an attempt to save the accused in the gangrape case and that the police were supporting the culprits. He demanded the government to immediately transfer the case to the CBI. "Jungle Raj is on in Telangana... there is no place for the judiciary, no security for children of Telangana, the law and order has totally deteriorated. People are afraid after the successive rape incidents, but there is no response from the CM so far," said Chug.

He alleged that KCR has immersed totally in family politics; there is no governance and the police, who are custodians of law and order, are targeting the innocent. "The CM has limited himself to farmhouse; his son is busy on twitter and nobody knows whether there is a Home minister or not," asserted Chug. He accused the CM of 'misusing' public money of Rs 109 crore to build his own image by giving advertisements in newspapers across the country. Sanjay alleged that the police were diluting the case under the influence of the CMO. After removing all evidence in the gang-rape case, the police have included the name of the MLA's son. "The police deliberately delayed booking the case. To project a Hindu as a culprit, they included the name of Suraj in the FIR. After getting the car serviced, the police included the name of the MLA's son. They have done this after the BJP took up an agitation," he stated. The Karimnagar MP took exception to 'different versions' of police officials. The DCP Joel Devis had said there was no role of the MLA's son, but on Tuesday the Police Commissioner had stated that a case was booked against the MLA's son. The police should have recorded the statement of the minor before the magistrate but they did not do it on time," said Sanjay.

He alleged that the TRS and the MIM have 'divided their work' in the State. "While MIM leaders do rapes, the TRS leaders commit murders. During the last 15 days there were many rape incidents in the city.

What has happened to the son of KCR who said everything will be covered under CCTV and drone cameras? The police are not acting unless there are directions from KCR's family," claimed Sanjay.