TASCO Advocates for Senior Citizens’ Rights at Hayathnagar Meeting*

Hayathnagar: The Telangana All Senior Citizens Association (TASCO) held an important meeting at the Sri Ayyappa Temple in Hayathnagar, focusing on the rights and welfare of senior citizens in the region. State TASCO President P. Narasimha Rao reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to protecting the rights of the state's 4.5 million senior citizens during the event, presided over by District President Madhusudhan Rao, alongside various prominent attendees.

Emphasising the necessity of legal protection, Narasimha Rao stated that TASCO would ensure support and clarification regarding the implementation of the Senior Citizens (Protection of Rights) Act of 2007. Legal awareness sessions were provided for the elderly by Vice Presidents Pratap Reddy and Rapolu Narsaiah, along with General Secretary PVS Chowdhury, and other district leaders.

During the meeting, Hayathnagar Circle Inspector Nagaraju Goud introduced the 'Golden Hand Scheme', designed to enhance the safety of vulnerable elderly individuals living alone, with police monitoring and assistance in their localities.

As part of the discussion, Narasimha Rao recommended that each senior citizen maintain a personal diary containing critical information, including local police station contacts, family members' phone numbers, and local pharmacy information. He also advised seniors to report any neglect by family members to the RDO through the Meeseva initiative.

Madhusudhan Rao highlighted various government support initiatives for seniors, such as ₹6,000 monthly assistance for day care centres within the GHMC limits, a ₹50,000 fund for furniture in old age homes, and support from local Sarpanches and MLAs for rural elderly care facilities.

In a touching moment, District Vice President M. Sattaiah Goud presented a recognition award to Narasimha Chari, aged over 80, commending the dedication of her son and daughter-in-law in caring for her.

The event concluded with significant contributions from various TASCO officials, including Vice President P. Pratap Reddy, General Secretary PVS Chowdhury, and others, all of whom were acknowledged for their roles in advocating for senior citizens. Participation also included local leaders from multiple mandals, and the organisers expressed gratitude to all members for assisting in making the meeting a success.



























